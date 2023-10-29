Normanno

MESSINA (ME) – CONTRADA ORTOLIUZZO, S.S. 113 KM 31,400 ME-PA EDIFICIO D SCALA A PRIMO PIANO, QUARTIERE VILLAGGIO ORTOLIUZZO – APPARTAMENTO della superficie commerciale di 128,51 mq per la quota di 1/1 composto da ingresso, due camere da letto, cucina, disimpegno, bagno, wc, soggiorno e pranzo e due balconi. Prezzo base Euro 128.275,00. Offerta minima ai sensi dell’art.571, II comma, c.p.c.: Euro 96.000,00. Vendita senza incanto 19/12/23 ore 12:00. G.E. Dott. Paolo Petrolo. Professionista Delegato alla vendita e Custode Giudiziario Avv. Ivana Arizia tel. 090717528 – 3492953002. Perizia consultabile sul sito www.astalegale.net. Rif. RGE 230/2019 ME843305

Informazioni su sito Internet – www.astalegale.netwww.asteimmobili.itwww.portaleaste.com (Astalegale.net S.p.a tel 0362/90761).

